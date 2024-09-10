KEEPING THE FIRE ALIVE: Quiambao, La Salle brace for dangerous Adamson

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. – Adamson vs La Salle-Zobel (U16)

9:45 a.m. – UST vs Ateneo (U16)

11:30 a.m. – Adamson vs La Salle (w)

1:30 p.m. – UST vs Ateneo (w)

4:30 p.m. – Adamson vs La Salle (m)

6:30 p.m. – UST vs Ateneo (m)

De La Salle University had to grind it out against National University (NU) before surviving an initial test to its title-retention bid days ago.

Head coach Topex Robinson expects nothing less when the Green Archers take on confident Adamson University in a battle for the early lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tipoff is set at 4:30 p.m. in a busy playdate featuring six matches, including games in the women’s and the juniors’ under-16 divisions.

But the spotlight remains on La Salle and the challenge that the Falcons will throw at the defending champions, who needed the magic of reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao to muster an escape last Sunday.

The Gilas Pilipinas member nailed the game-winning triple with 9.8 seconds remaining as La Salle held on for a close-shaved 78-75 victory.

Robinson and his boys know the path they’ll be taking will be a bumpy one.

“We know that, no surprises there. We played 50-plus games during the preseason. We saw everything. I mean, all teams are gonna play us that way. It’s just gonna make us better. It’s just gonna make this team better. It’s just gonna bond us,” Robinson said.

Quiambao, who had 22 points last game, will be backstopped by veteran Mike Phillips, Earl Abadam, EJ Gollena, JC Macalalag and Raven Gonzales against the Adamson crew of Royce Mantua, Matt Montebon, Matt Erolon and Joshua Yerro.

“We’re excited to play Wednesday because Adamson really came from a win. That’s gonna be a good experience for us also,” Robinson added.

The Falcons beat Far Eastern University, (FEU) 59-47, also last Sunday in a game that had them struggle in the first quarter before finding their groove in the next three.

Adamson mentor Nash Racela knows that his squad must address its slow start. But if La Salle will make the same mistake the Tamaraws did, the Falcons are ready to snatch that opening to score an upset.

“I just hope La Salle settles down first… kidding. We know how strong La Salle is. Everybody talks about La Salle and UP and maybe NU that’s why in my mind that fourth spot is really open for all the--well, for the rest of the UAAP,” he said.

“We’ll take it a game at a time. We took care of business against FEU. Hopefully, Wednesday, it won’t be easy but we’ll try our best.”

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (UST) shoots for a second straight win and continue its share of the lead against wounded Ateneo de Manila University at 6:30 p.m.

The main game of the men’s division will also have an interesting subplot as Tigers point guard Forthsky Padrigao faces his former team, which is trying to move on from losing a number of key players after finishing fourth last season.

UST pulled off a statement win last Sunday in dominating University of the East, 70-55, parading a new-look roster.

Nic Cabanero, Christian Manaytay, first year big man Malian Mo Tounkara and Padrigao showed the way for the Tigers, who can match the win output they had last year if they trip the Blue Eagles.

Padrigao, who left Ateneo two years ago after two seasons, downplays the angle of having an ax to grind with his former school.

“Nothing special. I just want to win and just help the team,” said Padrigao, who had seven assists, six rebounds and five points in his Tigers debut.

“We’re going into the game with the same approach as to UE. That’s how we’re gonna prepare for our next games. No matter who we are up against, whoever, we’re just gonna be prepared.”

The Blue Eagles suffered a 77-61 loss to University of the Philippines last Saturday to open their campaign.

Rookie Jared Bahay, Joshua Lazaro and Shawn Tuano, who scored in double figures in the opener, will lead the charge of Ateneo.

However, the Blue Eagles will be a man down after veteran Chris Koon was ruled out after sustaining a left ankle injury. He hurt his foot following a bad landing with 3:11 left in the second quarter against UP and never returned.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin acknowledges that his young team will be dealing with a squad built to be a contender.

“We know they have some really good personnel. Cabanero is one of the real-class players in the league. Forthsky at the point, presents problems,” Baldwin said.

“They’ve got some transfers coming in this year that are good basketball players. It’s going to test us.”