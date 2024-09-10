Josh Cullen’s debut solo album ‘Lost & Found’ explores pain and resilience

Josh Cullen opens up about his old wounds and internal struggles on his debut solo album, Lost & Found, released under Sony Music Entertainment today.

The nine-track release delves into themes of openness and pain, tackling subjects often seen as signs of weakness. As the SB19 leader, Cullen shares an unfiltered version of himself, addressing past traumas, recovering from their aftermath and finding light in a sometimes harsh world. The album tells a story of resilience and hope through his creative expression.

The acclaimed P-pop singer-songwriter explains, “This album explores themes of pain and suffering, redemption and the strength of human resilience, inspired by my inner truth. In Lost & Found, I write about the pain that never fully disappears, the trauma that lingers long after we think our wounds have healed and discovering strength within ourselves.”

Lost & Found, as a listening experience, highlights Josh Cullen’s songwriting strengths with its unfiltered approach. He doesn’t shy away from addressing the pressures and superficiality of the industry. Even when exploring his childhood memories, he confronts the harsh reality of reliving those experiences with nothing but a pen as his shield. Josh views vulnerability as a refuge: it stings and lingers, but it only fuels his spirit as a storyteller.

He explains, “I know what it means to be lost and found. I’ve experienced being lost throughout my life, sometimes trapped between trying to process intense emotions while desperately hoping to be found. I hope to connect with my fans and listeners who have been through the same journey or are going through it now.”