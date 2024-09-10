Illegal batteries seized in major raid

On Tuesday, 10 September 2024, the Department of Trade and Industry’s Task Force Kalasag, in collaboration with the National Bureau of Investigation, conducted a successful raid on a warehouse along Sgt. Rivera in Quezon City. The operation, prompted by a prior buy-bust operation, led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal automotive acid batteries valued at ₱94 million. These batteries, which were found to be untested and potentially hazardous to consumers, mark the largest confiscation in the history of the DTI Task Force Kalasag’s efforts to combat counterfeit and substandard products in the Philippine market.











