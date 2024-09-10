Huskers hang tough, survive Tigers in overtime thriller

The Quezon Huskers wasted a big lead and needed overtime to subdue the Davao Occidental Tigers, 92-85, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season elimination round on Monday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Ahead by as far as 61-33 behind Judel Fuentes’ hot hands, the Huskers turned cold in the fourth quarter, giving the Tigers a chance to counter with a 23-1 opening tear and eventually forced extension at 80-all on Kenneth Ighalo’s reverse layup with 17 seconds left.

The Huskers kept their poise, however, and through the combined efforts of RJ Minerva, LJ Gonzales, Gab Banal and Fuentes moved ahead, 91-85, to seal their 20th win in 25 matches and keep the top spot in the South Division, which has completed its playoff cast in the 29-team tournament.

Joining Quezon in the quarterfinals are Zamboanga (19-6), Batangas (17-8), Binan (17-8), Paranaque (15-10), Davao (15-11), South Cotabato (15-11) and Negros (12-15).

Fuentes posted 38 points, spiked by nine triples, to clinch the Daily Fantasy best player honors over Gonzales, who chalked 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Gab Banal, who tallied 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Ighalo bunched eight points in the opening moment of the fourth quarter before finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Tigers, who also got a triple-double from Arthur dela Cruz with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists.

Also shining for the Tigers were Keith Agovida, who dropped 13 points and five rebounds, as well as Mark Tallo, who fired 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Other games saw Quezon City TODA Aksyon stun Caloocan, 77-72, and Pasay batter Bicolandia, 122-106.

The QC Capitals banked on JP Cauilan to tally their third straight victory and climb to 12-13, still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the North Division.

Cauilan posted 18 points, four rebounds and three steals, followed by Rhinwill Yambing with 11 points, three rebounds and three steals, and Hubert Cani with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Caloocan, which fell to 14-9, got 20 points and nine rebounds from Gabby Espinas and 11 points and six rebounds from Paul Sanga.

Although the Batang Kankaloo ruled the boards, 59-46, the Capitals compensated by sinking 13 of 37 triple attempts against only five for their rivals.

Pasay rose to 17-9 and stay in the hunt for a top-four spot in the North being led by San Juan (24-1), Pampanga (24-2), Nueva Ecija (21-3) and Manila (17-8).