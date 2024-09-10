To intensify the campaign against human trafficking and cybercrime, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Judge Jaime B. Santiago presented to the media the ten arrested individuals identified as SHUANG YUAN WANG, SHAO JIAN YONG, FUNG JIE SIN, HUANG QI, HUANG SHUAI, LIU ZE JUN, MAGAT, ROCHELLE Y MAGLANQUE, BUENAVENTURA, MA. JESSIKA, CAO, JUSTIN Y CALADIAO, and MAGUINDAO, FAIRUDZ y ABDULA. They were charged with multiple violations of Section 4, Paragraph (No. 11862), of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022, all relating to R.A. 10175.











