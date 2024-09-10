Guarding the door

The immigration chief is the nation’s primary gatekeeper.

Like Heimdall, the guardian of Asgard in Norse mythology, and as depicted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Thor, he is responsible for overseeing who enters and exits through the country’s doors.

An immigration commissioner’s negligence or lack of sound judgment could result in individuals with ill intentions entering the country unchecked and criminal elements or fugitives exiting, undermining law enforcement efforts and public safety.

I do not pity Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco whom President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. fired. A fed-up Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla recommended Tansingco’s removal due to the many lapses of his office, the most shameful being the escape orchestrated by a cunning fugitive — suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

Here’s the rub. Not one, not two, but three more fugitives managed to join the fun by slipping out of the country undetected. Alice’s supposed siblings, Shiela and Wesley Guo, and business associate Cassandra Li Ong evaded the watchful eyes of immigration and law enforcers to avoid prosecution for money laundering and their alleged involvement in the operations of illegal Pogo hubs in Bamban and Porac, Pampanga.

Regardless of how the fugitives claim they managed to escape, Tansingco’s inadequacy for the job becomes more apparent when he failed to discharge his duties effectively.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is supposed to be stationed by the entrance/exit door. This despite Alice Guo’s apparent strong connections to influential individuals who might have helped them leave unnoticed.

What made matters worse was Tansingco’s knowledge of the fugitives’ disappearance one or two weeks after the escape. Still he kept his mouth shut, keeping his immediate boss, Remulla, and the President in the dark. So, how do you explain this behavior? Indeed, there is more to it than meets the eye.

According to Remulla, the BI committed a series of discretionary lapses, from its inaction on visas issued to fake corporations, to the escape, to the arresting immigration personnel taking selfies with Alice Guo during their return. I wonder why the Department of Foreign Affairs, which in the first place issues passports and visas, is conspicuously silent. Is it for fear of being dragged into the mess?

Tansingco’s explanation for his incompetence was unnecessary, given his position as a high-ranking public official appointed at the President’s pleasure. The President is thoroughly displeased with his performance.

It would have been honorable, in its most straightforward meaning, for Tansingco to adhere to the principle of “delicacy” by proactively resigning upon the fugitives’ return to the country. He did not read the writing on the wall.

By resigning ahead of time, he would have spared himself the indignity of being dismissed from his position and from the public speculations surrounding his role in this fiasco.

For public officials, “delicadeza” is important in maintaining the people’s trust and confidence in the government.

Tansingco’s resignation would have reduced the shame and disgrace of being fired. That’s a heavy price when you cling to power.

The dismissal did not send shock waves throughout the country, as it was something to be expected. It would have been more shocking if Tansingco was allowed to keep his position. We can only expect serious ramifications for other officials involved in this incident.

The President’s action served as a powerful allegory for the government’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the nation’s borders and pursuing justice.

We should hold those in positions of authority accountable for safeguarding our nation from threats within and beyond its borders.

The Guo incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential repercussions that can arise when our immigration and law enforcement systems fail or are vulnerable.

It sparks contemplation about strengthening the country’s defenses and rooting out any vulnerabilities that could jeopardize the safety and security of our citizens.

It should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to demand better and more reliable systems and officials from our government.

For feedback, text to 09451450681 or email at cynchdb@gmail.com.