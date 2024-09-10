Grave misconduct

Tourism impacts the host country in many ways. At the Hecht Museum in Haifa, Israel there was a terrible accident involving a young tourist on 23 August. A four-year-old visitor unintentionally knocked over a 3,500-year-old Bronze Age jar, shattering it.

The child’s father named Alex told BBC that his curious son tried to look at what was inside the ancient Canaanite relic, tipping it from its stand and causing it to fall and break. Consequently, Israel lost the only intact jar ever found that predated the Biblical kings Solomon and David. It would be glued back together by antique restorers though.

The museum was considerate enough not to charge the boy’s parents for damaging a cultural relic and even invited them back to finish the visit that was cut short by the mishap.

In Venice, locals are complaining of overtourism with the millions of foreigners proving to be a nuisance to the outnumbered residents. Venetians are also disgusted by unruly guests.

Recently, two male tourists swam in the waters of one of the islands in the Venetian Lagoon. Swimming in the canals and other bodies of water in the city’s residential areas is banned because it is unsafe. Boats sail through the canals which are unclean.

But the swimming tourists earned the ire of locals as the Isola di San Michele is an island where the San Michele Cemetery is located.

As the resting place of well-known people, like the famous Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky, swimming there and leaving their clothes in front of the cemetery was disrespectful and shameful, according to comments to the viral video of the swimming duo posted on social media, New York Post reports.