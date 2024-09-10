Golden Tigresses gun for playoff spot

University of Santo Tomas (UST) will gun for the first playoff spot when it battles a determined University of the Philippines (UP) side on Wednesday in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Currently undefeated in five games, the Golden Tigresses are on track to extend their perfect run and lock in the top seed for the post-elimination stage.

But their mission won’t be easy as the Fighting Maroons, holding a 3-2 record, are also eyeing a crucial win that could elevate them to a joint second-place standing alongside idle University of the East.

On the flip side, a loss for UP, combined with a College of Saint Benilde (2-3) win over winless Lyceum, would result in a three-way tie for third place, bringing Far Eastern University into the mix.

“We have to come up with a solid game plan in this kind of scenario. We have to polish our plays because our movements were awkward in our previous game,” said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes, whose wards will plunge into action against the Fighting Maroons at 3 p.m. before the 5 p.m. due between Saint Benilde and Lyceum of the Philippines University.

While the semifinal cast in the men’s division is already decided, the Golden Spikers are still aiming for a crucial win against the also-ran Ateneo de Manila University in their 12 p.m. clash, looking to gain confidence and build momentum ahead of the semis.

A victory for the Golden Spikers would push their record to 5-2, positioning them well ahead of the semifinals, which are set to begin on 18 September at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We will play according to our needs. At this point, our priority is to build our team moving forward,” UST head coach Odjie Mamon said.

The four-game slate kicks off at 10 a.m. with a showdown between National University and Letran College.

The Bulldogs, currently sitting at 3-2, are aiming to gain momentum ahead of their crucial match against the La Salle Green Spikers this Friday.

With two games left in the regular season, NU is eyeing a sweep to move up the standings, and should UST win against Ateneo, a two-way tie for third would follow.