Go joins Batangas Super Health Center inaugurals

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON and with familial connections with the Tesoro clan of Batangas, personally visited Taysan, Batangas last Monday to attend the Super Health Center inauguration and to aid displaced and disadvantaged workers at Taysan Municipal Gym.

During the rites, the senator highlighted his continuing advocacy for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide, which shall improve the healthcare system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities.

The Super Health centers are designed to offer various health services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in Batangas.

During their visit, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks and shirts to 173 barangay health workers and 44 municipal health office staff in support and recognition of their crucial role in their community.