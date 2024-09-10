French spirits meet Japanese cuisine

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a one-night-only, exclusive 4-course kaiseki dinner that beautifully marries French spirits with Japanese cuisine—a pairing that has delighted palates for over half a century.
Champagne Pommery, together with Yamazato Manila and Hotel Okura Manila, is set to present an extraordinary evening of fine dining, where attendees will experience a sophisticated blend of flavors and elegance.
Event Details:
Where: Yamazato Restaurant, 2nd Floor, Hotel Okura Manila
When: 13 September 2024, at 6:30 p.m.
Price: P8,500++ per person
Special guest Alex Tarditti, the brand ambassador for Pommery, will showcase a selection of Pommery champagnes paired with each course.
This exclusive event promises a memorable culinary experience with a blend of exquisite flavors and textures.
Reservations are recommended for those who want to join this special evening.