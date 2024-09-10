FILIPINA POWERHOUSES MICHELLE DEE, KYLINE ALCANTARA AND R’BONNEY GABRIEL DAZZLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Filipina pride shone on the global stage once again as beauty queen and actress Michelle Dee, actress Kyline Alcantara and Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel graced the runways at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Representing Filipino designers Chris Nick and Chynna Mamawal, these three accomplished women not only showcased their beauty and elegance but also celebrated Filipino talent and craftsmanship on an international platform.

Chris is known for his innovative approach to fashion. His Spring/Summer 2025 collection is described as an “iconic blend of masculine strength and feminine elegance, redefining modern fashion.”

Both Michelle and Kyline embody these qualities, making them perfect choices to bring the designer’s vision to life.

Kyline, who recently celebrated her 22nd birthday in New York with rumored boyfriend Kobe Paras, continues to gain recognition not just for her acting talent but also for her fashion sense.

At the opening of the runway show at NYFW, Kyline donned an all-black ensemble that emphasized her poise and confident aura, embodying the theme of strength and elegance that Chris’ collection aims to portray.

Michelle, on the other hand, is no stranger to the international fashion scene. Her distinct blend of beauty queen grace and modern sophistication makes her a staple in fashion circles.

As a strong advocate for mental health and autism awareness, Michelle’s presence on the NYFW runway symbolizes the intersection of beauty, advocacy and empowerment, underscoring the message that fashion can be a powerful platform for positive change.