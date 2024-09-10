FILIPINA POWERHOUSES MICHELLE DEE, KYLINE ALCANTARA AND R’BONNEY GABRIEL DAZZLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Filipina pride shone on the global stage once again as beauty queen and actress Michelle Dee, actress Kyline Alcantara and Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel graced the runways at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
Representing Filipino designers Chris Nick and Chynna Mamawal, these three accomplished women not only showcased their beauty and elegance but also celebrated Filipino talent and craftsmanship on an international platform.
Chris is known for his innovative approach to fashion. His Spring/Summer 2025 collection is described as an “iconic blend of masculine strength and feminine elegance, redefining modern fashion.”
Both Michelle and Kyline embody these qualities, making them perfect choices to bring the designer’s vision to life.
Kyline, who recently celebrated her 22nd birthday in New York with rumored boyfriend Kobe Paras, continues to gain recognition not just for her acting talent but also for her fashion sense.
At the opening of the runway show at NYFW, Kyline donned an all-black ensemble that emphasized her poise and confident aura, embodying the theme of strength and elegance that Chris’ collection aims to portray.
Michelle, on the other hand, is no stranger to the international fashion scene. Her distinct blend of beauty queen grace and modern sophistication makes her a staple in fashion circles.
As a strong advocate for mental health and autism awareness, Michelle’s presence on the NYFW runway symbolizes the intersection of beauty, advocacy and empowerment, underscoring the message that fashion can be a powerful platform for positive change.
While Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney, who is of Filipino descent and a fashion designer herself, will walk the runway for Chynna’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
R’Bonney’s involvement goes beyond modeling; her collaboration with Chynna celebrates Filipino heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. With a collection featuring 20 new pieces, Chynna aims to showcase the rich culture and exceptional skills of Filipino artisans to a global audience.
Filipinxt, an online platform dedicated to celebrating Filipino achievements worldwide, described R’Bonney’s collaboration with Chynna as a partnership that “brings empowerment and support to Filipino fashion designers, shining a light on the rich culture and skills of the Philippines and its people.”
As someone who has always been proud of her roots, R’Bonney’s participation at NYFW is not just about fashion but also about creating opportunities for Filipino designers to be recognized on the world stage.
R’Bonney’s journey to New York follows a series of events in Manila, including her participation in Bench Fashion Week, where she launched a new sustainable line.
Her advocacy for sustainable fashion aligns perfectly with the growing global demand for environmentally conscious designs, making her a standout figure not only in beauty pageantry but also in the fashion industry.
A celebration of Filipino excellence
The participation of Michelle, Kyline and R’Bonney in NYFW is more than just a showcase of their individual talents and beauty; it is a celebration of Filipino excellence in the fashion industry. These women are not only walking the runways but also representing the creativity, resilience and cultural richness of the Philippines. Their presence at NYFW serves as a reminder that Filipino talent is world-class and capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with the best in the global fashion scene.
As NYFW unfolds, the world will witness the fusion of Filipino artistry and modern fashion through the designs of Chris and Chynna, brought to life by Michelle, Kyline and R’Bonney.
With the spotlight on them, Michelle, Kyline and R’Bonney are not just models; they are ambassadors of Filipino culture and excellence, proving that Filipinos can shine brightly on any stage, whether in fashion or beyond.