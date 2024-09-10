DT UNFILTERED: Controversy surrounding Sen. Cynthia Villar’s 'problematic' statements

In pop culture, the term 'problematic' describes attitudes or prejudices that are widely disapproved of by many. Over the years, Senator Cynthia Villar has found herself at the center of multiple controversies, often due to her outspoken comments, which have not only attracted public attention but also inspired numerous internet memes.

Let's take a look back at Sen. Villar's "problematic" statements.

Round 1: Sen. Cynthia Villar vs. Filipino nurses

During GMA News TV's Senatorial forum in February 2013, Sen. Villar was asked to explain why she opposed CHED's request to close nursing schools that did not meet operational requirements. Sen. Villar responded: “Actually, hindi naman kailangan ng nurse na matapos ang BSN (BS Nursing). Kasi itong mga nurses, gusto lang nilang maging room nurse.” This comment caused an uproar in the nursing community, prompting Sen. Villar to later apologize via a statement on Twitter (now X.com).

Round 2: 'Crazy about research'

In October 2019, Sen. Villar presided over the committee hearing for the 2020 budget of the Department of Agriculture (DA). She expressed frustration over the allocation for research, which she deemed unnecessary. The DA had discovered an inbred seed program that could potentially increase harvest yields by up to 50 percent, but additional funding was needed for further research before implementation. Later on Villar clarified her stance, saying, "Ang hinihiling ko lang sa kanila ay one-half research, one-half application para makita kung 'yung ni-research nila will have a good application sa agriculture sa Pilipinas."

Round 3: 'Ignorant' of climate change.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing (AFF) sector accounts for 7.4 percent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, during the October 2022 hearing on the DA's proposed 2023 budget, Sen. Villar found herself in hot water again. Progressive agricultural groups criticized the senator's remarks as insulting: "Huwag niyong i-a-asa sa farmers at fisherfolk kasi sila hindi naman nila naiintindihan 'yang climate change." This came after Sen. Villar criticized the DA’s proposed budget allocation for the livelihood assistance program, intended to help sectors affected by typhoons and natural calamities. The senator emphasized that the DA should focus more on disaster prevention as a consequence of climate change.

Round 4: Hunger would claim lives, not COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus halted the world in 2020. Healthcare workers were hailed as modern-day superheroes, and during the height of the pandemic, as more COVID-19 variants surfaced, an appeal for an extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the last week of July 2020 was made by healthcare workers to government officials. However, Sen. Villar, in an interview with DWIZ, said, "Hindi na siguro, pagbutihin nila trabaho nila." The senator focused on reviving the struggling Philippine economy and added that if the ECQ were extended, people would die not from COVID-19 but from hunger instead.

Out of touch?

In the digital age, public scrutiny moves as fast as your internet speed. With one click, anyone’s words are forever embedded in cyberspace. GenZers, in particular, are unafraid to speak up on social concerns, often criticizing Sen. Villar’s comments, perhaps, due to the perceived wealth gap between her and the masses.

Are Sen. Villar’s unfiltered remarks helping her connect with the Filipino people, or are they damaging her political career?