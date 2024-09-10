DPWH announces completed projects in Gapan, Baler

Gapan City, Nueva Ecija — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has successfully completed a significant flood mitigation project in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, with an investment of P530.7 million.

This project, executed by the DPWH’s Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineering Office, aims to protect five barangays along the Peñaranda River: Pambuan, San Lorenzo, San Vicente, Sto. Niño, and San Nicolas. These areas, densely populated and prone to flooding, have been fortified with 1,888.8 linear meters of flood control structures and a 10-meter-wide road dike.

District Engineer Elpidio Trinidad explained that the project includes concrete slope protection on steel sheet pile foundations, cross drains, and parapets. These enhancements are designed to prevent erosion, reinforce riverbanks, manage excess water, and safeguard against overflow, improving flood resilience and safety for the affected barangays. Each barangay received varying amounts for construction, with San Vicente receiving the largest allocation of P144.75 million.

Assistant District Engineer Robert Jay Panaligan highlighted that these flood control measures address recurring flood issues that previously caused crop losses, disrupted local businesses, and damaged infrastructure. The project not only aims to protect property but also to enhance transportation links, potentially serving as a bypass road connecting Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan City, and Peñaranda, thereby alleviating traffic congestion.

Baler, Aurora

Meanwhile, In Aurora, DPWH also completed several infrastructure projects totaling P223.3 million.

District Engineer Roderick Andal reported that these projects, part of the agency’s accomplishments for the first half of the year, focus on improving accessibility and flood protection. Key projects include the new P135-million Ibona Bridge in Barangay Ibona, a road leading to Dibutunan Falls in Dipaculao, and a flood control structure in Casiguran.

The 120-lineal meter Ibona Bridge, featuring flood protection structures, will enhance connectivity to local tourism spots such as Tabi Falls and Umiray Beach.

Additionally, the road project in Barangay Dibutunan spans 1.440 kilometers, featuring concrete pavement, box culverts, and erosion control measures.

Finally, the concrete slope protection structure along Kasalogan River in Barangay Culat, measuring 266.10 linear meters, stabilizes the riverbank and includes concrete pavement ramps for residents’ access.