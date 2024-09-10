DoTr seeks EV public transport transition

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is developing a roadmap to transition public transport vehicles to electric power.

In a statement, DoTr Undersecretary Jesus Ortega disclosed that the department is committed to advancing zero-emission mobility and alternative fuel vehicles as part of the government’s climate response and shift to renewable energy.

“If our road public transport goes electric, we are on our way to sustainable green transport,” Ortega said.

He cited Executive Order 12, which aims to stimulate the electric vehicle market and reduce the transport system’s reliance on fossil fuels.

To recall, the agency has been implementing various projects, including the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), Active Transport Program and partnerships with local governments, to promote low-carbon urban transport systems.

Other climate-friendly initiatives include electric trains, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), crew training on the use of methanol for sea vessels, solar panels for airport terminals, and hybrid ferry boats.

The agency is also considering providing incentives to transport cooperatives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in public transportation. These incentives would be integrated into the PTMP.