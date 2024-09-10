DND to oppose Quiboloy’s transfer to AFP Custody

The Department of National Defense will file a motion on Tuesday afternoon to oppose the petition by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, to be transferred to the custody of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) inside Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

DND Legal and Legislative Affairs Assistant Secretary Eric Dy will file the department’s motion at Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 159 around 4:00 p.m. today.

In April this year, the Pasig RTC ordered the arrest of Quiboloy for qualified human trafficking.

This development comes after the DND issued a statement, stressing that they “will oppose any motion to have Pastor Quiboloy transferred to AFP custody.”

“AFP facilities are subject to strict operational security protocols; thus, the AFP is not the proper agency to have custody of suspects in criminal cases,” the DND added.

Citing security concerns, Quiboloy’s camp earlier filed a petition for an house arrest or for his custody to be transferred in an AFP detention facility.

Quiboloy is currently detained at the Philippine National Police’s custodial facility.

In a press conference, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military is ready to accommodate inmates with high-profile cases.

“Historically, the AFP has also been able to house high-level, high-profile cases so handa naman tayo (we are ready),” Padilla told reporters.