Did Karylle snub Marian Rivera’s ‘Kalokalike’ on ‘It’s Showtime?’

Recall that Karylle had issues with Marian Rivera in the past after her breakup with Dingdong Dantes in 2008. It was rumored that the breakup was due to Dantes’ closeness with Rivera during the taping of their series, Marimar.

Last December, Karylle was also absent when Dantes and Rivera promoted their Metro Manila Film Festival entry, Rewind.

Did Chloe San Jose take a swipe at Carlos Yulo’s mom?

Internet personality Chloe San Jose excitedly shared snaps of her shopping spree with her boyfriend, Carlos Yulo.

Her recent social media post featured various items that her two-time Olympic gold medalist boyfriend bought for her.

In the caption, Chloe wrote: “Di aaray (Won’t hurt) for today’s shopping spree. Siguro meron portion lang (Maybe there’s just a portion).”

Keen observers felt that San Jose took a swipe at Yulo’s mom, Angelica, with her caption.

Recall that Yulo’s mom previously said: “Wala kaming ninakaw, wala kaming ginalaw na pera niya. Siguro meron, portion na hindi naman yung sasabihin na aaray yung bulsa niya (We did not steal. We did not touch his money. Maybe there is just a portion, but nothing that would hurt his wallet).”

Luis Manzano lambasts bashers

When Luis Manzano recently interviewed Carlos Yulo on his YouTube channel, it sparked a lot of chatter.

Some mothers, enraged by the interview, felt that Yulo was an ungrateful son.

“Sa sunod na interbyuhin mo pa [si Carlos], mag-unfollow na talaga ako (If you interview [Carlos] again, I will really unfollow you),” one mom threatened.

Manzano didn’t take it sitting down as he retorted, “Baka nga interviewhin ko pa po talaga ulit para lang mag-unfollow ka. Teka, tawagan ko nga (I might actually interview him again just so you’ll unfollow me. Wait, I’ll call him).”

Another elderly netizen commented, “Sa lahat ng vlog mo, ito ‘yung hindi ako interesado (Of all your vlogs, this is the one I’m not interested in), Luis Manzano.”

Manzano responded, “Di ko mahanap… ‘yung pake ko po (I can’t find... my concern).”