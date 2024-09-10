Deconstructing divina: The legal eagle as a family man

Here go some parts of the conversation:

DAILY TRIBUNE (DT): Do you exercise?

Nilo T. Divina (NTD): I do exercise. I have a treadmill at home. I mean, the gym is just in our floor. Twenty minutes every day. There are days that I would spend one hour in the gym with a trainer. Then I go to the office at 10 a.m. or 12 noon every day for meetings, reading emails, etc. At 3 p.m., I go to UST. That’s my routine.

DT: Typically, your day is full.

NDT: Very full.

DT: Do you eat breakfast?

NTD: Yes, I eat breakfast.

DT: What do you like to eat for breakfast?

NTD: Actually, I don’t really eat breakfast. Ahh, well, I eat because the doctor told me that I have to have something in my stomach before I take my meds. So, I would take egg whites or half of it, and then coffee. One-fourth cup of coffee. That’s it for breakfast.

DT: But you like food, apparently.

NTD: Yeah. I’m a foodie. That’s why I put up restaurants (Café Aurora, Nilo and an upcoming pares place).

DT: Do you eat rice?

NTD: I don’t eat rice. I avoid rice. Every time I travel, I make an appointment to go to Michelin-starred restaurants. I would just ask the concierge, “Can you please take me to the Michelin-starred restaurants?” Or “Can you help me get a slot or a table in the top restaurants in the city?” I compare the restaurants and get some ideas. And if they are positive, I mirror the food in our restaurants.

DT: What cuisine do you prefer?

NTD: Chinese.

DT: Michelin-starred Chinese is rare, right?

NTD: Yes. I go for Chinese, Spanish, Italian. Of course, Filipino as well.

DT: Do you cook?

NTD: No, I don’t. Someone cooks for me.

DT: If you could have dinner with any dream personality, who would it be?

NTD: I would like to have dinner with the Pope.

DT: What would you tell him? What would be your conversation with him?

NTD: How do we win the non-Catholics to our side? How do we persuade them that our faith is the true faith? The Catholic faith, I would say. And the Catholic Church is the only true church. But, how do we convince or persuade them without being antagonistic, without being dogmatic, without being pedantic? Based on statistics, Christians account for one-third of the total population.

One-third, of course, is a big achievement for the Catholic Church. But two-thirds is still a big number to have. So, if we can get the Muslims, the Taoists, the Hindus, the Hinduists and the Buddhists, then there will be great unity.

We only have one God, right? But we have different beliefs. So, that would be my question to the Pope: How do we get them to our side?

DT: How do you pray?

NTD: I talk to our Lord as if He is my friend. It may sound not ordinary, but I bring everything to my prayer. Before I make a decision, I bring it to my prayer. How do I respond to this? How do I react to this? There are joys and sorrows, victories and defeats, right? How do I react to all of these situations? Please teach me how.

My prayer is very personal. Of course, you will not hear Him talking to you, obviously, but you would get inspirations. And then you act accordingly.

DT: What do you do if there are unanswered prayers?

NTD: There’s no such thing as an unanswered prayer. It’s a matter of seeing God behind that supposed unanswered prayer. Perhaps you need this because He has a better plan for you. At the end of the day, my favorite line is, “So what?” Joys, so what? Defeats, so what? Sorrow, so what? Joy, so what? It’s all a question of converting every moment, every opportunity, every event.

It’s a chance to be with God, to see God behind all of this. It may sound spiritual, right? I’m not a priest, but that’s how I see things.

DT: What’s the most important lesson you learned from your mom?

NTD: To pray. For a lawyer, it may sound strange, but I consider prayer as the strongest weapon. That’s why we have a chapel in our law firm. We’re the only law firm in the whole world with a chapel.

I find strength in prayer. You may not believe it, but if I want something, even for a case, I pray for it. Of course, I work for it. At the same time, I pray for it: “Help me to win this case. Help me to get paid (laughs). Help me so that my client will understand that my fees can be expensive, but worth it for the client.”

But that’s how I look at it. Like a child, talking to his father or talking to his mother. That’s my approach.

DT: Do you recite the rosary?

NTD: Every day.

DT: In the car?

ND: I have a time for it. Sometimes in the car, sometimes in the office. I have my chapel. So, nothing is wasted for me. Every moment, every minute always counts.

DT: What about from the local scene, who would you want to sit down with?

NTD: Probably Rizal.

DT: What would you ask him?

NTD: That’s a good question. Hmm, please confirm that you went back to the Catholic faith. That, I would ask.

DT: Has there been a point where there is a conflict in your cases and faith?

NTD: Yeah, yeah. There should be no conflict, right? For you to win a case, there might be some conflict. We’re very fortunate that our clients are top conglomerates, mostly corporate. Socially responsible, right?

It’s not a question, but the profile of our clients should match with the company’s profile.

DT: Do you discuss your cases with your family and kids?

NTD: Yes, I do. You’d probably be surprised. Yeah, I do. I get their thoughts because I have two boys who are taking up law.

DT: Also in UST?

NTD: Yes, in UST.