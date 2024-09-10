Debt payments

Dear Atty. Peachy,

I hope you can help me with a troubling situation. Some time ago, I loaned P120,000 to an old friend who promised to pay me back in just one week. He assured me he would have a substantial salary coming in soon and mentioned that he had also sold some land, so I felt confident lending him my savings. However, it has now been over a year, and I have yet to receive any payments. What makes this situation even more distressing is that my friend has become hard to communicate with. He does not respond well during our conversations and seems distant. I have been restless for nearly a year, as that loan represented all my savings, and now I find myself with nothing left. I am anxious and uncertain about what to do next. Thank you for your guidance.

Leo

***

Dear Leo,

I’m sorry to hear about your situation. In the Philippines, legal actions can be taken when it comes to loan agreements, even if they are informal. Here are some steps you can consider taking:

1. Gather Evidence: Start by collecting any evidence of the loan agreement you made with your friend. This could include written messages, bank transfer receipts, or any note acknowledging the loan. Having documentation will support your claim if you need to take further action.

2. Attempt Communication Again: If you feel comfortable, try reaching out to your friend one more time. It may help to be direct yet understanding, emphasizing how important it is for you to resolve the situation. Sometimes a face-to-face meeting can facilitate better understanding and communication.

3. Demand Letter: If you still don’t receive a response, you can consider sending a formal demand letter to your friend. This letter can outline the details of the loan, the amount due, and a request for payment by a specific date. A demand letter serves as a legal notice and demonstrates your seriousness about the repayment.

4. Small Claims Court: In the Philippines, if the amount involved is P400,000 or less (as of recent guidelines), you may file a case in small claims court. This process is usually faster and less formal than traditional court proceedings, and you would not need a lawyer to represent you. You can bring your evidence to court and explain your situation to the judge.

While the experience is undoubtedly challenging, following these steps can help you address your loan issue more effectively. Remember to proceed carefully and document all your communications. Good luck, and I hope you achieve a resolution soon.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio