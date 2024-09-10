Dabawenyos urged to consult family planning method with professionals

DAVAO CITY – To ensure that every Dabawenyo receives proper family planning services, the City Health Office’s (CHO) Population Division urged them to consult professionals.

Family planning involves considering the number of children a person wishes to have, including the choice to have none, and the timing of having them. It also takes into account marital status, career or work considerations, and financial situations.

If sexually active, family planning may involve the use of contraception (birth control) and other techniques to control the timing of reproduction.

Jerrielyn Lewis, the CHO’s contraceptive program manager, emphasized the importance of consulting professionals before choosing a family planning method to avoid complications.

“It is better to reach out to health professionals for our questions concerning family planning so that they can also guide us on the available methods. In choosing a family planning method, we also need to consider the needs of the body,” she said.

Lewis also noted that the CHO offers two types of family planning methods: temporary and permanent.