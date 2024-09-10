Consult family planning pros, Dabawenyos urged

DAVAO CITY — To ensure that Dabawenyos receive proper family planning services, the City Health Office’s (CHO) Population Division urged them to consult professionals.

Family planning is the consideration of the number of children a person wishes to have, including the choice to have no children, and the age at which they wish to have them.

Decisions include marital situation, career or work considerations, financial situations.

If sexually active, family planning may involve the use of contraception (birth control) and other techniques to control the timing of reproduction.

Jerrielyn Lewis, the CHO’s contraceptive program manager, said it is important to reach out to professionals before choosing a family planning method to avoid complications.

“It is better to reach out to health professionals for our questions concerning family planning so that they can also guide us on the available methods. In choosing a family planning method, we also need to consider the needs of the body,” she added.

Lewis also said that the CHO offers two types of family planning methods: the temporary family planning methods and permanent.

“Population Officers, doctors, nurses, and midwives are in various CHO district health centers to cater to clients on their family planning needs. Consultations with these professionals are free and can be availed by all Dabawenyos,” she said.