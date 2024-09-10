BRANELLEC APPLAUDS SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS AT LA CONFÉRENCE BLEUE

President of the CCI France Philippines Jacques Christophe Branellec expressed his gratitude to attendees of La Conférence Bleue at the Ascott BGC, Taguig City, on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. He thanked industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates for their commitment to sustainability. The event marked a significant milestone in the collective journey toward sustainability. Branellec described the conference as a celebration of remarkable sustainability efforts, featuring inspiring stories from speakers and a keynote address from distinguished guests. He also underscored the crucial role of collaboration in driving industry-wide change. YUMMIE DINGDING











Copied

YUMMIE DINGDING