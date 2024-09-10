Bong Go visits Taysan, Batangas for Super Health Center inauguration

On Monday, 9 September, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Taysan, Batangas to inaugurate a Super Health Center and support displaced workers at Taysan Municipal Gym.

"Ako po’y isang Batangueño rin, at ako po’y dugong Batangueño na hinaluan ng bisaya. Kanina may narinig po akong nagpapasalamat. Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he said.

The senator emphasized his ongoing advocacy for Super Health Centers, which offer services including outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical units, as well as EENT services, oncology centers, physical therapy, and telemedicine.

"Pwede na po rito ang check-up, may Konsulta package ang PhilHealth kasi lahat naman ng Pilipino ay miyembro ng PhilHealth," said Go.

Thanks to the efforts of Go, other lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) under Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, over 700 Super Health Centers are being established nationwide, including 18 in Batangas.