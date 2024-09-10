Blurred mugshots to protect accused's dignity — PNP

The Philippine National Police said releasing blurred mugshots of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, and his four aides is meant “to protect the dignity of the accused” in compliance with the directives of the Commission on Human Rights.

“This is not the first time that PNP released blurred mugshots. Even in previous cases, the arresting units blurred their faces and even removed their names, as per the CHR's order. Remember, they are also presumed innocent until proven guilty,” PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, told reporters in an interview.

Fajardo explained that even the mugshots of ordinary people arrested for crimes in different regions were also blurred when publicly released.

However, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos shared the clear mugshot photos of Quiboloy and his co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes, on his official Facebook account on Tuesday.

“No one is above the law. Ito po ang opisyal na mugshot nina Apollo Quiboloy at iba pa, kaugnay ng kanilang mga kinakaharap na kaso sa ating bansa,” Abalos said.