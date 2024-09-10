Blazing Blazers defang Red Lions

Games today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12:00 p.m. — San Sebastian vs Lyceum

2:30 p.m. — EAC vs Mapua

College of Saint Benilde survived its first major test as it booked a 70-65 overtime win over reigning champion San Beda University in the men’s basketball tournament of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100 yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Rookie Jhomel Ancheta came up big, knocking down five of his 14 points in overtime to lift the Blazers to their second straight win in the country’s oldest collegiate league.

Ancheta, a 21-year-old transferee from Centro Escolar University, credited Blazers coach Charles Tiu for challenging him to step up after scoring nine points in their 78-65 win over Mapua University in the opener last Saturday.

“I just kept on working on my shots so that I will be ready when Coach Charles calls me up,” Ancheta said.

“I admit I’m still nervous in the first game but Coach Charles didn’t get angry and he understood us.”

Tied at 60 at the end of regulation, Ancheta and another transferee in Tony Ynot went on an 8-1 tear to take a 68-61 lead with 2:52 seconds left, giving the Blazers enough cushion to secure the victory.

Tiu lauded his boys’ character despite the challenges given by the Lions.

“We basically executed how we wanted to. I like that we didn’t panic. That game looked like it was ours,” Tiu said.

“Then in overtime, we had the stops. We got an early start and that’s how we ended up winning the game.”

Ynot, a former San Beda guard, dropped 13 points while Allen Liwag terrorized the paint with double-double performance of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Bryan Sajonia fired 19 points for the Red Lions, who suffered their first loss of the season after beating Lyceum of the Philippines University in their first game.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta gave its new coach in Olsen Racela a fitting welcome as it turned back Jose Rizal University, 82-66 in the first game.

John Boral came off the bench with 17 points and 10 rebounds while rookie Mark Gojo Cruz made quite an impression, scattering 15 points to seal Racela’s winning debut in the NCAA.

“We’re happy with the first win of the season but it’s part of our growth as a team. We still have a lot of things to do,” Racela said.