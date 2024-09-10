Beauty in the unexpected

YOYA in SM! Due to high demand and after its successful stint in Greenbelt 5, the current buzzword brand finds its place in another side of town.
Located at the second level of SM Aura in BGC, Yoya reimagines its bestsellers and offers fresh silhouettes at the expanded space. With additional fitting rooms, the brand offers more area to explore and ensure an effortless shopping experience.
This season, Yoya presents its Vol. 17 collection called “Parallel Paradox” — a concept that captures the essence of duality and the coexistence of contradictory elements.
In the context of Yoya’s collection, “parallel” represents the simultaneous existence of different styles and identities featuring the versatility of the pieces, which can be layered and styled in various ways. It greatly shows the balance and harmony between contradictions, such as masculine and feminine, traditional and modern, and utilitarian and elegant details.
“Paradox,” on the other hand, is about unexpected combinations that challenge conventional fashion norms. It creates unique and one-of-a-kind fashion statements of unconfined beauty that’s multifaceted and dynamic.
“Parallel Paradox” is fashion fluidity that promotes and expresses the beauty of uniqueness and find confidence through versatile and thoughtfully designed clothing. The collection encourages wearers to embrace the beauty of contrasts and the power of personal expression.
Discover Vol.17: “Parallel Paradox” and if you RSVP, you get a personalized styling session with founder and creative director Yoya Gueco-Verdier. The Yoya Pop-up is at the second level, SM Aura BGC, on 12 September, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.