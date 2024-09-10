Beach trip beauty lifesavers

Consistency is everything

Skincare isn’t about having a million products; it’s about finding what works and sticking to it. Think of it as a journey — a self-care ritual that shouldn’t feel like a chore. Whether you’re a skincare newbie or a seasoned pro, the key is to keep it simple and consistent. Identify what your skin needs, factor in how much time you have and focus on products that fit both your skin type and budget.

If you’re always on the go, a minimalist routine might just be your BFF. My current vibe? A three-step routine that takes less than 10 minutes — cleanse, tone, moisturize — and don’t forget that sunscreen! YOU’s Protect + Repair approach has my back, making it easy to keep things simple yet effective.

Keeping up with your skincare routine doesn’t need to be pricey or time-consuming. YOU’s “Protect and Repair” philosophy is all about giving your skin what it needs, when it needs it. In the morning, it’s all about protection — think sunscreen to shield your skin from harmful rays and environmental stressors. By night, it’s time to focus on repair, letting your skin recover and recharge while you sleep.

Want to try it out? YOU Beauty is available on Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop and select stores like Watsons, SM Beauty and more. For the latest deals, follow @youbeauty_ph on Instagram and TikTok, and youbeautyph on Facebook.