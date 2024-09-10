Baguio Police warn against poseur

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Station (BCPO) has issued a warning to the public about scammers operating in the city.

The BCPO alerted residents about a woman posing as Police Lieutenant Linda Suarez, claiming to be assigned to BCPO Station 7 in the Central Business District of Baguio.

According to the police, the scam involves the woman calling potential victims and falsely claiming that cases have been filed against them. She then advises them to pay a certain amount to avoid arrest.

The BCPO has not disclosed if there have been any victims of this scam so far.

Authorities are currently searching for the impostor to prevent further incidents. The BCPO also urged the public to report any messages or calls from individuals claiming to be police officers and asking for money.