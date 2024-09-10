Asia's first UNIAPAC World Congress set for October in Manila

Manila, Philippines — The Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP), a member of the International Christian Union of Business Executives (UNIAPAC), will host the XXVIII UNIAPAC World Congress in Manila from 24-26 October, 2024 at the Manila Marriot Hotel.

This is the first time this event will be held in Asia.

The theme, "New Paradigms for Business Sustainability," addresses the need for innovative business practices in the post-Covid-19 pandemic era. The event will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, and workshops covering topics such as addressing inequalities, AI’s impact on business, and business sustainability.

"This congress is a timely response to the global call for business sustainability," said Ani Serrato, BCBP President. "By bringing together business leaders from all over the world where UNIAPAC International has presence, we can foster a collaborative environment where innovative solutions and best practices can be shared and implemented."

UNIAPAC, founded in Brussels in 1931, is a leading global organization for Christian businesspeople with members in 40 countries. It advocates for a global economy that respects human dignity and the common good.

Joey Avellana, UNIAPAC World Congress Organizing Committee Chairman, emphasized the importance of sustainable practices: “In the post-pandemic era, businesses face unprecedented challenges. The need for sustainable practices is no longer a choice but a necessity. This congress aims to equip business leaders with the knowledge, tools, and networks necessary to navigate these challenges and thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

The congress will include a half-day networking session for delegates to explore business opportunities locally and internationally. Major sponsors include PHINMA and the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines, with Ayala Corporation, All Asian Countertrade, and others also participating. The event is supported by the Management Association of the Philippines, Makati Business Club, and FINEX.