AFP has facilities for high-profile detainees

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it has facilities that can accommodate high-profile inmates but taking custody of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, will be decided depending on the court’s order.

Quiboloy’s petition to be transferred to an AFP detention facility was discussed in a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Tuesday.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military has not yet received a custody transfer request from Quiboloy’s camp.

“In our case, we didn't receive any official report regarding this matter. As to how their camp will ensue, whatever they will be doing moving forward, we will be respecting what will be… in regards to law enforcement,” Padilla told reporters.

Asked if the AFP could accommodate the KOJC leader should the court order them to take his custody, Padilla said, “Historically, the AFP has also been able to house high-level, high-profile cases so handa naman tayo (we are ready).”