2024 Online Bar Exams resuming 11 September

The second day of the 2024 Online Bar Examinations will resume on Wednesday, 11 September, at 13 local testing centers nationwide.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September, the Supreme Court, which administers the annual exams, has not provided an estimate of the number of examinees expected to participate.

The final day of the examinations will be on Sunday, 15 September.

Last Sunday, 8 September, at the start of the exams, the Supreme Court reported that 10,483 examinees attended across 13 local testing centers. It is common for the number of examinees to decrease as the exams progress, with some choosing to withdraw after the first subject, as seen in previous years.

On 11 September, the exams will cover Civil Law in the morning and Labor and Social Legislation in the afternoon.

On 15 September, the exams will cover Criminal Law in the morning and Remedial Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises in the afternoon.

The results are anticipated to be released by the end of the year, with the oath-taking and signing of the roll of attorneys scheduled to follow shortly thereafter.