Visayas Container Terminal modernizes ops with 2 new cranes

Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) cargo handling facility in Iloilo, Philippines, has upgraded its operational capabilities with the arrival of two new ESP.5 Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes (MHC). These cranes, the largest and first of their kind on the island of Panay, are expected to improve port operations in the region.

“These cranes are game changers for the Visayas market. We are excited to integrate them to our operations after five months since VCT started commercial operations at the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex,” said Timothee Jeannin, VCT executive director.

The cranes are designed for standard class vessels, with a maximum reach of 46 meters and a top lifting capacity of 100 tons. This allows VCT to handle an increasing volume of containerized, bulk, general, and project cargo in Panay and Region 6. The new equipment is anticipated to streamline terminal operations, resulting in faster turnaround times for vessels and trucks and enhanced overall port efficiency and safety.

“Our commitment to providing world-class service to the Visayas market goes beyond investing in equipment; we are also investing in our workers. We sent VCT personnel to train at the Manila International Container Terminal and South Pacific International Container Terminal in Papua New Guinea on crane operation and maintenance to ensure we maximize the use of the equipment,” added Jeannin.

The cranes are expected to be fully commissioned within a couple of weeks.

Ongoing developments at VCT include dredging the terminal’s berths to increase depth capacity for larger ships; further rehabilitation of the container yard; improvements to engineering facilities; and the creation of green and multipurpose recreational spaces for employees.