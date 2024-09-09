UST artists exhibit at ArtistSpace

Vision: Arcadia, a group exhibition by the UST Atelier Alumni Association Inc., is on view from 6 to 22 September at the ArtistSpace, located at ground level of Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City.
Vision: Arcadia is a captivating addition to the Vision Art Exhibition Series by the UST
Atelier Alumni Association Inc., celebrating the artistic diversity and significant contributions of the University of Santo Tomas’s School of Fine Arts to the Philippine art scene. This exhibition embodies the essence of Arcadia, a symbolic “place of rustic innocence and simple, quiet pleasure.” Each artwork is a unique interpretation of serenity and refuge, offering a window into the artists’ inner sanctums.
This roster of participants is composed of established and emerging Thomasian visual artists. A project by USTAAAI president Marissa Pe Yang and curated by Janos Delacruz, the exhibition features the works of Fil Delacruz, Richard Buxani, Marge Organo, Emman Acasio, Cristina Alsol, Juert Asejo, Paul Balan, RV Basco, Janos Delacruz, Elmer Dumlao, Summer de Guia, Anna de Leon, Noli Principe Manalang, Patrick Naval, Milmar Onal, Butch Payawal, David Requilme, Dominic Rubio, Gean Sollestre, Melissa Villaseñor and Meneline Wong.
For queries on the exhibition, you may contact Janos Delacruz at +63915-4771711. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. For more information on ArtistSpace, you may contact Jane Salvador at +63917-8264425 or email hello@artistspace.org.ph.