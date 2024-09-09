UST artists exhibit at ArtistSpace

Vision: Arcadia, a group exhibition by the UST Atelier Alumni Association Inc., is on view from 6 to 22 September at the ArtistSpace, located at ground level of Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City.

Vision: Arcadia is a captivating addition to the Vision Art Exhibition Series by the UST

Atelier Alumni Association Inc., celebrating the artistic diversity and significant contributions of the University of Santo Tomas’s School of Fine Arts to the Philippine art scene. This exhibition embodies the essence of Arcadia, a symbolic “place of rustic innocence and simple, quiet pleasure.” Each artwork is a unique interpretation of serenity and refuge, offering a window into the artists’ inner sanctums.