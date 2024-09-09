Team Phl gets heroes’ welcome

PARIS, France — The Philippine team that competed in the just-concluded 17th Paralympic Games here will receive a heroes’ welcome from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The courtesy call for the six Paralympians — archer Agustina Bantiloc, taekwondo’s Allain Ganapin, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, javelin thrower Cendy Asusano and swimmers Angel Otom and Ernie Gawilan — at the Malacañang Palace is set 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, two days after their arrival from the French capital.

“Our President is very supportive who acknowledges and recognizes the efforts of our athletes,’’ Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo said.

The national para athletes will be feted in a special gathering led by President Marcos similar to the members of the Philippine Olympic team last month.

“We express our gratitude to the President for his all-out support. Our Chief Executive made us feel really special,’’ Barredo said.

“Our para athletes did their best at the Paris Paralympics but fell short of reaching the podium. We are proud of their valiant efforts, nonetheless. Now, it is time to return to the drawing board and establish a clear para sports pathway, from grassroots participation, especially among the youth and women, up to the elite level.”

‘Our President is very supportive who acknowledges and recognizes the efforts of our athletes.’

From their training and preparation until the team’s participation in the City of Light, the six Paralympians and the entire Philippine delegation received complete backing from the Philippine Sports Commission headed by its chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann.

PPC secretary general Goody Custodio, PPC director for para sports development Milette Bonoan and Team Philippines chef de mission Ral Rosario were also on hand to support the Paralympians for two weeks of competition.

“By leveraging local and national events like the Palarong Pambansa, Batang Pinoy, Philippine National Games, and Training the Trainers, we aim to identify, classify and nurture talent across the country,’’ Barredo said.