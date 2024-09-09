Subic Freeport hosts CL tourism summit

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — This premier Freeport is set to host the Central Luzon Sustainable Tourism Summit 2024 on 11 September.

According to Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño, the two-day event is aimed at raising awareness of the pressing issues of the environment, adding that the event is in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DoT) Region 3.

“This year’s event is providing more insights on how tourists can help Mother Earth as they experience first-hand the sustainability efforts made inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. This event is open to all tourism officers and stakeholders from Central Luzon,” he said.

The event is also geared towards the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the tourism sector who are focused on the preservation of the environment, along with members of the academe.

The first day of the summit will include messages from Aliño, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Regional Director Ralph Pablo, Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr., and DoT3 Regional Director Richard G. Daenos.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco will give her keynote speech during the event.

The SBMA will also launch the Race to Carbon Neutrality led by chairman Aliño and SBMA Ecology Center Chief Amethya Dela Llana-Koval. Discussion for the Strategies for Carbon Neutral Tourism Enterprises will be conducted by Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) senior research fellow John Paolo Rivera.

Afternoon discussion will be the Cultural Preservation as a Pillar of Sustainable Tourism led by focal person National Commission for Culture and the Arts Committee for Monuments and Sites former vice chairman Arch. Jayson Portem.

During the second day, a discussion on the Role of Technology in Achieving Net Zero Carbon in Tourism Destinations will be held, with Net Zero Carbon Alliance executive director Allan Barcena as the focal person. Another topic is the Traveling Sustainably: Tips and Tools for Eco-Friendly Tourism will also be held.

The next discussion will be the Harnessing the Power of Sports for Environmental Stewardship in Coastal Communities with Alon and Araw Club owner Donn Lawrence Quintos as the focal person, followed by the Sustainable Transportation Solutions for Tourists presentation.