Sta. Ana sting ops net 2 peddlers

Operatives from the Manila Police District Police Station 6 arrested two individuals believed to be notorious drug peddlers during a buy-bust operation in Sta. Ana, Manila early Monday morning.

The suspects, identified as Oliver Lopez and York Ivan Liwanagan, were arrested at around 3:30 a.m. in front of a house in Sta. Ana Village.

Police said a poseur buyer conducted a drug transaction with the suspects, which yielded positive results.

Authorities seized 11.3 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P76,840 and one P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” will be filed against the two suspects at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.