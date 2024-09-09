Quiambao savors role as ‘Captain Clutch’

Saving De La Salle University from the jaws of defeat will be Kevin Quiambao’s role in Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Quiambao said he will be more aggressive and assertive this year after getting the green light to knock down shots when the game is on the line.

The sweet-shooting forward delivered a glimpse of his new role when he took charge in the crucial stretch that gave the Green Archers a heart-stopping 78-75 win over National University late Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tied at 75 with under 30 seconds left, Quiambao nailed a pull-up three-pointer to lift the defending champions to their first win of the season.

The crowd erupted in celebration with Quiambao raising his arms as if to show that he remains the king of the UAAP.

“That take-over mode was just part of my instinct. I know we can win and we won’t allow ourselves to get beaten. I drew my confidence from our training every day,” said Quiambao, who finished the night with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

This year is different.

Despite being one of the best players, 23-year-old Quiambao had a passive role in the Green Archers last year due to the presence of veterans Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy, Jonnel Policarpio, Francis Escandor and Ben Phillips.

No less than La Salle head coach Topex Robinson gave Quiambao the green light to shoot when the game is on the line due to his shooting ability, size, and experience.

“This season, I was given the freedom to take over. Last season, I couldn’t do that because we had a lot of veterans in the team,” Quiambao said.

“I know I’m more confident because I’m really prepared for that kind of situation. I know what to do when the game is on the line.”

But Quiambao stressed that being appointed as the “Captain Clutch” of La Salle comes with a price. It is a major responsibility that he has to fulfill to perfection if he wants to help the school secure its second consecutive title.

“I think I’m still a work in progress,” Quiambao said.

“I’m still adjusting because last year, all of my shots came from the passes of Evan and other veterans. This time, it’s different as I have to create for my teammates.”

Robinson agrees, saying that they will live and die with Quiambao.

“That’s the beauty of having him. Those last few possessions of the game, we know that he’s gonna make the right decision. That’s what we always say in our team: Kevin will win games for us and he will lose games for us,” Robinson said.