(September 9 2024) At a press conference held at Camp Crame Quezon City on Monday, September 9, 2024, DILG Secretary Ben Hur Abalos, PNP Chief Rommel Marbil, and Region 11 Chief PBGen Nicolas Torre presented to the media the negotiated surrender of Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Church (KOJC), and four of his aides in the southern city of Davao. Photo/Analy Labor