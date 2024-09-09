Phatthaisong ace lifts Est Cola

Natthawan Phatthaisong displayed nerves of steel, firing an ace that lifted Est Cola to a 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 17-15 win over Farm Fresh in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The 17-year-old Phatthaisong refused to crumble to pressure as she delivered an ace that libero Janel Delerio failed to receive, giving the visiting squad its first win in four matches of this prestigious women’s club tournament.

Warisara Seetaloed fired 29 kills for a game-high 33 points while Phatthaisong churned in 18 points built on 12 kills, three blocks and three aces, including the game-winner that broke the hearts of the home squad following the nerve-wracking two hours and 20 minutes of action.

“I’m very happy for our first win,” said Seetaloed, whose side displayed superiority on defense with 11 blocks compared to the Foxies’ six swats.

“I was both pressured and excited to play against pro volleyball players.”

After finding themselves in a deadlock at 15, Nattharika Wasan scored on a block off Japanese import Asaka Tamaru to put the Thais ahead, 16-15.

Then, Phatthaisong calmly dropped a bomb of an ace to secure the win that gave them a chance to salvage a bronze medal.

Tamaru logged 19 points while Aprylle Tagsip and Alyssa Bertolano chipped in 18 and 14 markers, respectively, for the Foxies, who absorbed their third straight setback.