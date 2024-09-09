Perpetual faces acid test

The mettle of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta will be tested when it kicks off its campaign in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Altas team captain Christian Pagaran said they will go all out in their first game against Jose Rizal University to clinch a win that will set the tone for their campaign in the country’s oldest collegiate league.

Pagaran will be playing his last playing year and will join Nat Sevilla, John Abis and JP Boral in leading the new-look Altas.

Rookies Ruvic Danag and Mark Gojo Cruz are also expected to step up to fill the void created by the departure of Jielo Razon, Jun Roque, Mark Denver Omega, and Cyrus Nitura.

Since joining the league in 1984, Perpetual has never won a title.

“This is my last playing year as a collegiate player so I really prepared for Season 100 and how to be a co-leader along with Nat Sevilla so that we can be role models for our teammates,” Pagaran said.

Last year, the Altas had a good run but settled for a 10-8 win-loss record in the eliminations to fall short of making the Final Four.

Now, the Antonio Tamayo-owned squad is determined to make a serious run as it tapped the services of former Philippine Basketball Association star Olsen Racela as head coach.

Racela, who brought in Barangay Ginebra team manager Richard del Rosario as his chief deputy, doesn’t want to make any promises but vowed that they will go all out in every game.

“I am very conservative because I’ll take it one game at a time, compete in every possession, keep up with the opponent, hopefully steal a win in every game,” Racela said.

“I admit that, we are not on their list of teams to beat this season and some experts say, we are not too strong this season, but that’s not a reason to not be competitive.”