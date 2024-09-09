P4.8-B smuggled goods seized from raid

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) reported Monday that its operatives seized P4.8 billion worth of illegally imported vapes, counterfeit goods and other items in a joint operation in Binondo, Manila.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) and the Philippine Coast Guard conducted the raid, seizing smuggled cosmetics and fake merchandise.

BoC-CIIS director Verne Enciso said the team found boxes of copyright-infringing goods from luxury brands like Dior and popular characters for kids such as Hello Kitty and Spiderman.

“I’ve seen my fair share of big-time operations, but amounts like this still astound me to this day,” Enciso said.

The storage building contained possibly smuggled disposable vapes, vape accessories, and branded garments and bags with brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Adidas, Nike and NBA.

There were also school supplies, aerosols, cosmetics, tools and other general merchandise.

Pending the final inventory of the goods, the BoC team temporarily padlocked and sealed the affected storage areas.

Meantime, Intelligence Group deputy commissioner Juvymax Uy stressed the agency’s commitment to border protection and combating the entry of counterfeit items into the market.

“With each successful operation, I am confident that the agency is not only doing its mandate but also saving our industry’s reputation,” Uy said.

The warehouse owners and operators were given 15 days to submit documents to show that the subject imported goods were legitimately imported and that correct duties and taxes were duly paid.

If they fail to present the proper documents, they can face charges for violating Section 117 (regulated importation and exportation) and Section 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

They will also face charges under Republic Act 8293, otherwise known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, and Republic Act 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN Law).