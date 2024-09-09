Neighborhood toughie nabbed for gun-toting

Elements of the Manila Police District Police Station 4 arrested a man who was reportedly causing trouble and sowing fear among neighbors in Sampaloc, Manila on Sunday midnight.

The suspect, identified as Luis Pascual, was arrested along Geronimo Street in front of Moises Salvador Elementary School.

According to police reports, a concerned citizen approached officers about a man armed with a firearm creating trouble in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed the suspect brandishing a firearm and causing panic among passers-by and residents.

When the suspect sensed the presence of the officers, he attempted to flee but was apprehended. During the arrest, police found an undocumented .38 revolver.

Charges for violating Republic Act 10591, the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,” will be filed against the suspect at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.