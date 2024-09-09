Napolcom fetes awardees on 58th anniversary

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) held its 58th founding anniversary celebration on Monday, awarding plaques and certificates to police personnel, community partners, and special awardees, including the DAILY TRIBUNE, recognized for its commitment to disseminating accurate and impactful information about Napolcom.

The event also honored loyalty awardees, model employees, and winners of the Napolcom Commissioner’s Cup.

The anniversary theme was “Matatag na Pulisya para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Pagpapalakas ng Serbisyo at Pagkakaisa ng Komunidad.”

The hybrid program featured the presentation of certificates to 35 officials and members from various law enforcement agencies who excelled in the Napolcom Commissioner’s Cup, a Level 3 Philippine Shooters and Match Officers Confederation (PSMOC) Sanctioned Match held from 8 to 11 August at the ARMSCOR Shooting Center, Marikina City.

The Courageous Act Award was given to 18 uniformed members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) from Regions 2, 4B, and 5.

Notable among them was PCMS Dante Noblejas from Police Regional Office (PRO) 2, honored for his exceptional courage in arresting the West Front Committee Commander on 31 August 2023, despite the challenges posed by super typhoon "Goring."

He also facilitated the surrender of individuals listed under the threat group watchlist and was involved in a shooting incident in Lasam, Cagayan, on 29 July.

The Corcuera Municipal Police Station team from PRO-4B, including PCPT. Rosie M. Galus and others, was recognized for their selfless bravery during a search and rescue operation on 5 August 2023.

Despite dangerous sea conditions and limited resources, their actions saved 93 passengers and five crew members from the sea vessel MBCA King Sto. Niño 7.

Certificates of Recognition were also awarded to media figures: Joel P. dela Torre of the People’s Journal, Ferdinand “Jing” A. Villamente of the DAILY TRIBUNE, and Aaron B. Recuenco of the Manila Bulletin.

Lawyer Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr., secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and ex-officio chairperson of Napolcom, was represented by Undersecretary for Peace and Order Oscar Valenzuela at the event, who, along with Napolcom vice chairperson and executive officer Alberto Bernardo, presented the awards.