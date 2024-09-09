Morgan bids goodbye in final match

SAN DIEGO (AFP) — American soccer icon Alex Morgan bade an emotional farewell to football as she played the final game of her glittering career before heading into retirement.

The 35-year-old striker announced her decision to hang up her boots on Thursday after revealing she was pregnant with her second child.

She played the first 13 minutes of the San Diego Wave’s 4-l National Women’s Soccer League loss to the visiting North Carolina Courage.

“What a ride it has been,” Morgan told the cheering crowd after the match.

“I want to thank my teammates who have constantly challenged me every day and made me better.”

“There have been so many incredible moments in my career but this last moment I share on the field with you I will cherish forever. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Morgan, who wiped away tears after speaking, thanked her family for support and sacrifice and told her fans: “You pushed me to be my best self every day.”

“You pushed me to be the best soccer player, the best mom, the best person I could be just showing up every day and supporting me, encouraging me, challenging me, criticizing me at times.”

“I just thank you so much.”

The two-time World Cup-winner led San Diego’s players onto the field at the Snapdragon Stadium and posed for photos with family and friends before lining up at center-forward.

Fans held up posters with messages of gratitude such as “Thank You Alex,” while other fans and loved ones wore T-shirts with the slogan “SAND13GOAT,” referencing her club and shirt number.