MOMENT OF TRUTH

TRECE MARTIRES CITY — As the ICTSI Junior Match Play Championship draws near, players from the youngest to the oldest divisions gear up to deliver their best performances in the Luzon Series finale that kicks off today at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club here.

With spots in the 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18 age groups still up for grabs, the final stage of this seven-leg tournament promises to be an intense competition with unpredictable outcomes.

Competitors are tipped to bring their A-games with the hopes of securing the last spots in the upcoming Match Play finals backed by ICTSI from 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

In the 10-12 division, both boys’ and girls’ categories are shaping up to be closely contested.

Aerin Chan, who leads with 51 points after three consecutive wins, faces stiff competition from Maurysse Abalos (47 points) and Georgina Handog (45 points). Quincy Pilac (36 points) and Casedy Cuenca (32 points) are also in the mix, ensuring a fierce battle in the 36-hole tournament.

The competition will also be tight in the 72-hole 16-18 boys’ category, where the final two spots are still up for grabs among Francis Slavin (25 points), Zachary Villaroman (24 points), and Rafael Mañaol (20 points).

While Luisita leg winner Mark Kobayashi has virtually secured a finals spot with 47 points and Patrick Tambalque sits in second with 36 points, the fight for the remaining berths is wide open.

In the 13-15 boys’ category, set over 54 holes, Jose Carlos Taruc leads with 44 points, followed by John Paul Agustin Jr. with 41.

The race to secure a finals berth will also be intense, as players like joint fifth-place runner Andres Fabie (20 points) and joint seventh-place Matthias Espina (16 points) seek to make a strong push.

The girls’ 13-15 division sees sisters Lisa and Mona Sarines virtually assured of their finals spots with 50 and 48 points, respectively. However, the competition remains tight between third-running Precious Zaragosa (46 points) and fourth-ranked Levonne Talion (43 points), both of whom need strong showing to secure their places in the finals.

Points from each leg contribute to the overall rankings, with winners earning 15 points, and the next two gaining 12 and 10 points, respectively. These rankings determine the top four from each division who will advance to the Match Play finals alongside the top two players in each division from the Visayas and Mindanao series.

Players who have already secured their spots in the finals, including Athena Serapio and Tyra Garingalao, and Isonn Angheng, Jesus Yambao and Zoji Edoc in the 8-9 division, are using this final leg as a crucial preparation for the upcoming Match Play Championship.