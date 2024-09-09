Missing doctor found dead at construction site

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A medical doctor who was reported missing was found dead with head injury in the outskirts of the construction site of his rest house in Sitio San Vicente, Barangay Bugo this city Sunday evening.

Police identified the victim as Dr. Gerry Abrogenia, a pathologist at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC).

The victim was last seen alive about 5 p.m. eating with his brothers-in-law and construction workers but later disappeared.

Police Master Sergeant Gerdon Codilla, investigating the case, reported that a search team found the body of the victim sprawled on a rocky portion of the outskirts of the construction site with a head injury.

After processing the scene, the police reported that there was no sign of struggle or foul play indicating that the victim may have stumbled while walking and his head hit a rock or hard object in the area.

The case could be a self-accident.

Codilla, however, said he will ask the family of the victim to subject the body to an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

He said investigation showed that the victim who visits the construction site every Sunday has no known enemies or threat to his family.