Martin makes major move

Aside from former unified champion Marlon Tapales, there is another Filipino jockeying for position to earn a shot at one of four titles Naoya Inoue is going to relinquish in 2025.

His name?

Carl Jammes Martin.

The Ifugao native, a southpaw like Tapales, is rated No. 6 by the International Boxing Federation and No. 3 by the World Boxing Organization.

Fresh from knocking out Anthony Salas of Mexico in his much-awaited international debut, Martin will be back training at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas soon.

“He will fight again in December then a world title shot in 2025,” guaranteed Martin’s influential promoter Sean Gibbons following his boxer’s devastating win in Sinaloa, Mexico.

The second-round knockout victory boosted Martin’s record to 24-0 with 19 knockouts.

Given Martin’s lofty place in the WBO roster, a title shot is almost a guaranty provided that he continues to emerge victorious.

Nicknamed “Wonder Boy”, Martin is known for his heavy hands, a trait Gibbons believes will propel him to the world crown.

Inoue, who holds all four belts, will fight again in December and in April 2025 before he will attempt to invade the featherweight ranks in pursuit of a fifth world title in as many weight classes.