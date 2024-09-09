Manila declares 8 Aug. ‘Alfredo Lim Day’

The local government of Manila has declared 8 August as a day to honor former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim for his legacy, contributions and invaluable service and dedication to the city and its residents, as well as to commemorate his death anniversary.

Mayor Honey Lacuna commended the Manila City Council, under Vice Mayor and Presiding Officer Yul Servo, for the swift passage of the resolution declaring the date as “Mayor Alfredo S. Lim Day” in the City of Manila.

Principally authored by Second District Councilor Numero Lim, the resolution cited how Lim rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected public servants in the entire country, dedicating his life to the service of the Filipino people, particularly the residents of Manila.

‘His administration was characterized by a relentless campaign against crime and corruption, earning him the moniker ‘Dirty Harry’ for his tough stance and effective measures in maintaining peace and order in the city.’

It was supported by all councilors belonging to the majority, including Lim’s grandson, Councilor Niño dela Cruz of the first district, who thanked his colleagues for the resolution honoring his grandfather.

Lim was also cited as having served the city of Manila “with unwavering dedication and integrity, holding office from 1992 to 1998 and again from 2007 to 2013, during which he implemented numerous programs and projects that significantly improved the lives of Manileños.”

“His administration was characterized by a relentless campaign against crime and corruption, earning him the moniker ‘Dirty Harry’ for his tough stance and effective measures in maintaining peace and order in the city,” Lim’s resolution said.

The late mayor’s most notable achievements as cited in the resolution include the establishment of several public hospitals such as the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center, Ospital ng Tondo, Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital, Ospital ng Sampaloc, and the Sta. Ana Hospital, which have provided essential healthcare services to countless residents.