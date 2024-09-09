Kudos to 2024 The Fact Music Awards winners!

This year's The Fact Music Awards (TMA) concluded on 8 September at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

AESPA, a girl group under SM Entertainment, took home this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize), making it the first girl group to win The Fact Music Awards’ grand prize since its establishment in 2019.

The leading girl group, famous for their songs like “Black Mamba,” “Drama,” and “Supernova,” bagged three trophies: Daesang (Grand Prize), Bonsang (Artist of the Year), and the Listener’s Choice Award.

Meanwhile, New Jeans, the most awarded artist, bagged four awards: Artist of the Year, MUSINSA Popularity Award, World’s Best Performer, and Worldwide ICON.

Other artists that won Bonsang are ITZY, JO1, TWS, NiziU, and Kim Jae Joong.

The K-pop group, UNIS, from F&F Entertainment, in which two of the members, Elisia and Gehlee, are Filipinas, won Today’s Choice Award. The group is known for its debut song “SuperWoman.”

Trot and ballad singer Lim Young Woong, meanwhile, was hailed as the most awarded soloist at the event, taking home Angel N Star Award, Best Music (summer category) with his song “Do or Die”, Best Music (winter category) with the song “Home”, and Fan N Star Choice Award.

K-pop boy groups, NCT Wish and TWS, were declared as winners of the Next Leader Award.