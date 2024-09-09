KoJC Woes’ Timeline

Apollo Quiboloy, the polarizing leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC), is facing legal battles, including accusations of human trafficking and sexual abuse. Here follows an accounting of his and his church’s travails.

15 February 2018: US Customs discovers $350,000 in undeclared cash and rifle parts on his private plane, touching off a scrutiny of his wealth and activities.

13 February 2020: A US federal grand jury indicts three KoJC administrators — Guia Cabactulan, Marissa Duenas and Amanda Estopare — for human trafficking. Quiboloy was not on the charge sheet, but it painted a troubling picture of his church.

18 November 2021: US prosecutors charge Quiboloy with sex trafficking in a 74-page indictment that detailed allegations of girls being forced into sexual acts.

31 January 2022: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation adds Quiboloy to its Most Wanted list, along with two KoJC associates, for visa fraud and forced church solicitations.

7 February 2022: In the Philippines, the Department of Justice (DoJ) considers placing Quiboloy on the immigration watchlist.

9 December 2022: The US government freezes Quiboloy’s assets, claiming abuse of minors dating back to 2006.

5 July 2023: TikTok follows Youtube in banning Quiboloy’s account for policy violations.

31 August 2023: Meta confirms shutting down Quiboloy’s Facebook and Instagram pages, further isolating him.

11 December 2023: Senator Risa Hontiveros opens a probe of Quiboloy, with former church members claiming human trafficking and sexual abuse within the KoJC.

27 February 2024: Former President Rodrigo Duterte advises Quiboloy to “just get yourself arrested,” downplaying the seriousness of the allegations against him.

1 March 2024: A California judge unseals warrants against Quiboloy and multiple associates after years of confidentiality.

4 March 2024: Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announces plans to file child abuse and human trafficking charges against Quiboloy and several close associates.

8 March 2024: Former President Duterte is appointed administrator for KoJC properties, stirring further speculation given the serious accusations against his ally.

14 March 2024: The Davao City Regional Trial Court issues arrest warrants against Quiboloy and five associates for child and sexual abuse charges.

18 March 2024: The non-bailable charge of human trafficking is slapped on Quiboloy by a Pasig City court.

19 March 2024: Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri signs an arrest warrant for Quiboloy after he failed to attend hearings on the alleged abuses at KoJC.

3 April 2024: Cresente Canada, Quiboloy’s driver and bodyguard, is arrested while two other associates surrender. All three post bail.

4 April 2024: Ingrid Canada and Jackielyn Roy, both close aides of Quiboloy, surrender to authorities, further complicating the preacher’s legal situation.

6 April 2024: Quiboloy declares he won’t be captured alive, alleging a conspiracy between the Marcos and US governments against him.

11 April 2024: The DoJ announces additional arrest warrants for Quiboloy and several associates on human trafficking charges.

25 April 2024: Quiboloy’s loyal supporters raise funds to celebrate his 74th birthday in a show of “blind obedience,” according to his critics.

26 April 2024: The Philippine National Police revokes Quiboloy’s license to own and possess firearms.

27 May 2024: Cresente Canada surrenders multiple firearms to authorities, clarifying that they belonged to him and not Quiboloy.

28 May 2024: The Supreme Court approves the transfer of Quiboloy’s cases from Davao City to Quezon City to ensure witnesses could testify freely without fear or influence from Quiboloy.

10 June 2024: Tension erupts in Davao City as the PNP faces off against KoJC followers during efforts to serve the arrest warrants. This marks the beginning of a standoff that would last for months.

8 July 2024: Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos announces a P10-million reward for information leading to Quiboloy’s capture.

11 July 2024: Paulene Canada is arrested in Davao City.

8 August 2024: The Court of Appeals orders the freezing of Quiboloy’s bank accounts and the seizure of his and KoJC properties.

20 August 2024: The police obtain an alias warrant for Quiboloy, renewing their commitment to locate him as tensions in Davao City continue to escalate.

24 August 2024: An unprecedented 2,000 police officers are deployed to Davao City to find and arrest Quiboloy and his fellow accused.

25 August 2024: Vice President Sara Duterte criticizes the manhunt, highlighting concerns about an excessive use of force by the police and the harassment of KoJC followers.

26 August 2024: Journalists covering the crisis face threats from KoJC members. Commission on Human Rights officers report similar harassment.

27 August 2024: The Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 issues a temporary protection order favoring the KoJC, instructing the police to cease any actions threatening the safety and liberty of its members.

29 August 2024: Authorities report filing charges against 29 Quiboloy followers for obstruction of justice and direct assault following violent confrontations during the standoff. Police claim 60 officers sustained injuries during the events.

1 September 2024: Vice President Sara Duterte apologizes to KoJC members for asking them to vote for Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 elections.

2 September 2024: As tensions escalate, the PNP force open a gate at the KoJC compound, warning church members that negotiations had ended.

3 September 2024: The Court of Appeals invalidates the temporary protection order granted by the Davao Regional Trial Court, asserting that such an order should not have been issued to avoid any appearance of bias.

5 September 2024: Davao Region police chief Nicolas Torre III cautions the public against falling for the propaganda from Quiboloy’s camp; he responds to an anonymous letter circulating on social media claiming to be from disgruntled police officers.

8 September 2024: Quiboloy and several associates are arrested inside the KoJC compound, flown from Davao City to Villamor Airbase and booked at Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters, in Quezon City.