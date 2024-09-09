Kim Ji-soo thrives in Phl with new projects and fresh start

Ever since his breakout role in Black Rider, South Korean actor Kim Ji-soo has been successfully building a career in the Philippines. Now based in the country, he’s busy with an impressive array of projects. He is set to star in the highly anticipated film Mujigae, made an appearance at the GMA Gala where he won the Red Carpet Scene Stealer award, and recently joined the cast of the long-running GMA medical drama Abot Kamay Na Pangarap. In addition to signing a contract with Sparkle GMA Artist Center for his endorsement deals, Ji-soo has launched a new series of vlogs on his YouTube channel Jisoo Road and created a TikTok account, further engaging with his ever-growing fanbase

Despite these exciting developments, some comments on social media continue to reference past allegations of school violence that have already been addressed. In 2021, Ji-soo faced accusations regarding incidents from his school years, including claims of bullying, which he has since resolved.

In an article by South Korean site Sports Chosun, Ji-soo explained how the allegations were resolved, stating: “I’ve been able to clear up misunderstandings with the friends involved. We talked and reconciled, and I am now focused on moving forward with my life and career.”

Ji-soo also stated, “Many rumors have become public knowledge and established facts because of things I didn’t do. All sexual assault allegations were false, and even an apology was received.”